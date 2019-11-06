The Fabing family, of Lompoc, is once again asking for the community’s support for its 13th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Bike Drive.
The drive is held each year in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17. To support the drive, the family will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1341 Marigold Way, in the Glen Ellen neighborhood.
All proceeds will be used to buy new bikes, which will be distributed to local children this holiday season, according to the Fabing family.