Garage sale fundraiser for Brice Fabing Bikes 4 kids program

The Fabing family of Lompoc is ramping up for the 14th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Bike Drive. The annual event is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17.
To support the drive, the family will be holding a garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 7, at 1341 Marigold Way, in the Lompoc Glen Ellen neighborhood.
All proceeds go toward purchasing new bikes and helmets to be distributed to children in Lompoc during the holiday season in December.
New bikes/helmets donations also can dropped off during the garage sale. To make other donation drop-off arrangements, contact 805-735-6350.
Monetary donation also can be made to "Brice Fabing Bikes 4 kids" at CoastHills Credit Union Bank.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
