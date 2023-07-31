The Lompoc Fire Department quickly knocked down a garage fire on Saturday evening at 608 N. Z Street in Lompoc, however the building's residents were displaced due to fire damage.
After receiving the initial report of the fire around 5:30 p.m., fire crews arrived on scene to find an active fire burning in a garage attached to the residence. With assistance from the Lompoc Police Department, Vandenberg Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews were able to knock down the fire and minimize the damage to the main house.
Six residents were displaced by the fire and received assistance from the American Red Cross, one pet was found deceased.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.