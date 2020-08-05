Future of Santa Maria Fairpark uncertain with loss of events due to COVID-19

With the cancellation this year of major events such as the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair, COVID-19 has taken a serious toll on the financial health of Santa Maria Fairpark that could ultimately lead to its demise.
If the 37th District Agricultural Association does go bankrupt, the Fairpark property will revert to the state of California, which owns the land, an association spokesman said.
Just what the state would do with it is anyone’s guess, and some have speculated it might become a huge affordable housing project. But the parcel is zoned for public facilities, so a switch to high-density housing would require a zoning change at the very least.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!