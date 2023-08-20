Applications are now being accepted to the 36th annual Leadership Lompoc Valley program, offering participants an opportunity to cultivate their leadership skills in relation to the local community.
The 2024 program kicks off Oct. 13 and 14 with a mixer and a one-day retreat with team-building activities.
Participants will explore Lompoc and network with local leaders through a series of workshop days held between November and May and cover topics such as public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business, military and aerospace among others.
Topic days include guest speakers, expert panels, and tours of local businesses and agencies.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 1.
The program tuition fee is $700 and covers all program costs and meals.
Employers may sponsor the cost, and partial scholarships are available for those requiring financial assistance.
According to organizers, participants are selected by the Leadership Lompoc Valley board based on their commitment and interest in the community, as well as their interest in developing their leadership skills.
Applications are available online by downloading the form at www.lompoc.com/llv.html, and submitting it to the Chamber of Commerce, 111 South I St. in Lompoc.