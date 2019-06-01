Looks like Josh Rowe won’t be staying away from the water once he graduates from Cabrillo High School.
Rowe will leave CHS on Thursday as a decorated swimmer and boys water polo player once he accepts his high school diploma. But at Cal Poly, he plans to study a field that will likely require future jobs involving water: Civil engineering.
“I’ve always loved engineering with how the mind works in problem solving. But civil engineering, in particular, deals with fixing better roads or making better water reservoirs – something that has a direct impact on life, on communities, all that,” Rowe said.
There’s also the chance he will continue to place the water polo ball in his hand.
“I might play club polo for them,” Rowe says.
Rowe plans to attend Cal Poly this fall where he will frequently spend his time in the college of engineering building on campus.
Along with road projects, the civil engineering field often requires the designing, construction and maintenance of canals, dams and other water pipelines.
Rowe will be graduating as an All-Los Padres League and All-Channel League standout in his four years with CHS in both aquatic sports. During the fall, Cabrillo relied on his vision and ability to attack the net as CHS’s primary scoring option in water polo.
Then in the spring, Rowe emerged as a multiple CIF Southern Section qualifier – three straight seasons in competing down in Riverside to be exact.
His last appearance in a pool saw this: He swam in the 100 free down in Riverside at the CIF Southern Section meet and did the 200 free relay.
Before Rowe set foot on the Cabrillo campus, he knew in his heart he wanted to be a part of the lineage of swimmers CHS has produced.
“I always knew I wanted to play water polo at Cabrillo,” Rowe said. “My brother played before me and I was lucky enough to play summer polo with him in the eighth grade. There was such a great work ethic on the team – and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Rowe experienced league championships and the section appearances in swimming. This past season in boys water polo, though, was Rowe and Cabrillo’s first real challenge: The Channel League slate.
Cabrillo found itself playing in the fifth place game of the league’s tournament against Lompoc – with CHS winning and sealing a CIF-SS Division 5 playoff berth. But it was the first time in nearly two decades that Cabrillo didn’t claim the top of the league standings.
Yet, Rowe witnessed his coaches and teammates bond closer together in a year that saw more obstacles.
“We just went for it,” Rowe said. “I remember at the end of my junior year knowing we’re going to be going against Division I teams and D2 teams, I remember being worried. But our team took it in stride and took it as a challenge. It was a really good opportunity to play teams that were as good as that just to see what was out there and see what we can do against them. We attacked every single game. We put up a very good fight. No one ever gave up.”
After Rowe walks out of CHS with his diploma in his hand, he plans to reflect and be thankful of the life lessons he learned in and out of the pool.
“I think a lot of my personal growth came from playing sports at CHS,” Rowe said. “Sports were a big part of that, for helping me grow and giving me another place to learn.”
And now, he plans to make his newest impact as a future civil engineer.
“I felt that was the best kind of engineering where I can make a difference,” Rowe said.