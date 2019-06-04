Jackson Anderson isn’t necessarily saying goodbye to Cabrillo, even though the two-sport athlete’s last day is Thursday, when he graduates.
It’s more like “see you in about five years” for the quarterback and track hurdler.
“My plan is to come back to CHS to teach,” Anderson says.
Anderson leaves CHS with All-League accolades on the track, plus 2017 All-Los Padres League Second Team honors in his first season of taking over as quarterback of the Conquistadores.
His newest goal: major in history at Cal Poly (where he will attend in the fall), then aim to get back inside the classroom on 4350 Constellation Road.
“(History) has always been an interest of mine, because I’ve always liked looking at the past and how it affects the future,” Anderson said.
Anderson is already aware that his football career is in his personal history book.
“Seemed like yesterday I was trying out for the freshman football team, it’s crazy how time flies,” Anderson said.
There was one highlight moment for Anderson – the seven combined touchdowns he scored against Morro Bay in 2017 during the 47-42 shootout win. The combined number of touchdowns was the most by a Conq football player since Jason Robert scored seven times in a 50-48 loss to Bishop Diego in 2001.
But there were also the setbacks on the field.
Anderson only collected one victory in his two seasons as the varsity starter. He and his fellow teammates endured a 0-10 mark this past season. Anderson said his greatest obstacle was being inserted into a position he wasn’t set to play in at first: the QB.
“Biggest challenge was my junior year going into football especially with a new head coach. Just getting used to that especially since it was my first year on varsity,” Anderson said.
Yet, despite only experiencing the one win in two seasons on varsity, Anderson opts to look at a larger picture of his CHS football experience.
“I gained some positive friendships that will last my entire life despite what our record was,” Anderson said.
Track and field was where Anderson continued to showcase his athleticism – often dueling with teammate and close friend Ty Hernandez in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. The 6-foot-2 Anderson used his timely leaps and long strides to challenge his friend toward the end of the finish line regardless if they were at Santa Ynez or Dos Pueblos’ track.
Hernandez is now heading to Westmont College in Montecito to continue his track career. Could Anderson keep his track spikes on too?
There’s a possibility, Anderson says.
“I’ve had an opportunity to talk to the track and field coach at Cal Poly to walk-on,” Anderson said.
Cabrillo’s graduation ceremony will take place on the CHS field at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.