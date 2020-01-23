Full moon/ sunset herb walk and after party in Ojai with Lanny Kaufer set for Feb. 8

On Saturday evening, Feb. 8, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ojai native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead a plant identification full moon/ sunset herb walk to a vista point above the Ojai Valley to watch the moon rise at 5:15 p.m., and the sun set at 5:25 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Park-and-Ride lot in downtown Ojai between 3-3:30 p.m. and carpool to the trailhead to minimize the crowded parking situation there.
The walk consists of a gradual 1-mile ascent to the vista point, which will pause along the way to study native plants including coastal sagebrush, sagebrush, hollyleaf cherry, purple sage and toyon.
After witnessing the rising of the moon and setting of the sun, the group will walk back to the trailhead by remaining daylight, moonlight, and flashlight, and return to the Park-and-Ride by 6:30 p.m.
All are invited to join Kaufer and his wife Rondia across the street for beverages, appetizers or dinner at the combined Azu Restaurant and Ojai Valley Brewery to sample lager-style craft beers and ales produced from the same local plants found earlier on the trail. Non-alcoholic offerings also change with the seasons and may include an Elderflower-Blackberry Spritzer.
No prepayment is required. If scheduled plans change, contact Kaufer ahead of time. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with all necessary information a few days prior. No dogs or smoking.
To register, visit HerbWalks.com or call 805-646-6281.
Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Riders and the Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (HEET) of San Luis Obispo County, the third annual Equine Emergency Expo will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the party barn of event venue donors Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Association, located at 195 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
