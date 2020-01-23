Full moon/ sunset herb walk and after party in Ojai with Lanny Kaufer set for Feb. 8

On Saturday evening, Feb. 8, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ojai native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead a plant identification full moon/ sunset herb walk to a vista point above the Ojai Valley to watch the moon rise at 5:15 p.m., and the sun set at 5:25 p.m.

Participants will meet at the Park-and-Ride lot in downtown Ojai between 3-3:30 p.m. and carpool to the trailhead to minimize the crowded parking situation there.

The walk consists of a gradual 1-mile ascent to the vista point, which will pause along the way to study native plants including coastal sagebrush, sagebrush, hollyleaf cherry, purple sage and toyon.

After witnessing the rising of the moon and setting of the sun, the group will walk back to the trailhead by remaining daylight, moonlight, and flashlight, and return to the Park-and-Ride by 6:30 p.m.

