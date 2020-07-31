You have permission to edit this article.
From the Vault: John Madden didn't just coach at Hancock College, he found a home a on the Central Coast

  • Updated
John Madden

Oakland Raiders coach John Madden is pictured on the sidelines during an Oct. 1978 game. Madden coached at Hancock College in Santa Maria from 1960 to 1964, his final two seasons as head coach. He would go on to win a Super Bowl with the Raiders and eventually earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Some longtime Central Coast residents may remember the time John Madden coached at Hancock College.

This was before Madden led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title and well before his illustrious career broadcasting NFL games on television.

But Madden, who was Hancock's head football coach for the 1962 and 1963 seasons, didn't just coach football on the Central Coast. Madden wove himself into the fabric of the area.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

