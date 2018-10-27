Scare-seekers from throughout the Central Coast were back at Vandenberg's "Haunted Asylum" on Friday evening, as the Halloween attraction kicked off its final run leading up to Halloween.
The fifth annual event will be open from 8 to midnight each night through Wednesday, which will be Halloween.
The haunted house-themed attraction, which is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, is taking place at the old high school building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate. Entry is $10. Children 10 and younger are not recommended.
The Peacekeepers Association is a volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.
In other Halloween festivities this weekend, costumes and candy were in abundance Saturday afternoon in downtown Lompoc, where many local children and their families participated in the sixth annual Old Town Trick or Treat event.
During that community event, which spanned several downtown blocks, the kids were able to get in some early trick-or-treating and pick up candy from several area businesses. Many of them also went with their families to Centennial Park, where several activity stations were set up for pre-Halloween fun.
The free event was put on by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and the city of Lompoc's Recreation Division.
Other Halloween-related events planned for the coming days include:
Halloween Bake Sale: Shadow’s Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable shelter dogs, will hold a Halloween Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Grocery Outlet, 316 E. Ocean Ave. The sale will include a variety of baked goods and dog treats. All of the proceeds will go toward assistance for the animals in the care of Shadow’s Fund, according to organizers. For more information, contact Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.
Halloween Block Party: Lompoc Foursquare Church will host its annual family-friendly Block Party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North C Street. The free event is billed as a fun and safe alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating. It will include inflatables, the Euro Bungee, a 115-foot obstacle course, two 24-foot inflatable slides, games with prizes, and contests for children of all ages, as well as a Family Costume Contest. Other attractions will include a Hot Wheels car track, Big Trike races, a photo booth, and rock wall.
The event is open to the community and will include free popcorn, cotton candy and other candies. Other snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, but free to all active military with ID. For more information, call the church office at 805-736-2772 or visit www.mylfc.com.