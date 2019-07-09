The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold its annual summer book sale on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, with a special members-only "preview sale" from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will be open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 19 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20. The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs, audiobooks, and the Friends' "Treasure Table." Attendees will also be able to join the Friends of the Library during the sale and/or pay their 2019 dues.
For more information or to help during the sale, call Dorothy at 805-735-3647. Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are encouraged to call the same number.