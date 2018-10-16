The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold its annual fall book sale on Friday and Saturday with a special members-only "preview sale" from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will be open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs, and audiobooks. Attendees will also be able to join the Friends of the Library during the sale.
For more information or to help during the sale, call Dorothy at 805-735-3647. Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are encouraged to call the same number.