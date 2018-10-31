Perfect Fall weather and delicious ice cream with toppings made the Friends of the Buellton Library’s Ice Cream Social a delightful afternoon event on Oct. 20.
Some who attended had just completed walking precincts for local candidates and welcomed the cold treats.
The main purpose for the gathering was to give the public an opportunity to meet the new Senior Librarian, Dominic Keen, who made himself very available to everyone. He even handled the music, which included “Monster Mash” as well as some old-time favorites.
Several people entered a raffle for a chance at exciting gift certificates while others signed-up with the Friends. The raffle will continue through Saturday, Nov. 3rd, when the Friends will have a table at the Annual Holiday Bazaar. The event will be held at the Buellton Rec Center's multipurpose room at Jonata School. There will be books for sale at bargain prices-- much like July's Buellton Bonanza.
The Friends of the Library appreciates everyone who came to the Ice Cream Social and hopes to see even more book- lovers at the Holiday Bazaar, Nov. 3rd.
A special thanks goes to the Buellton Senior Center who provided the ice cream, toppings and one very friendly scooper, staffer, Linda Linton. Buellton Mayor, Holly Sierra, helped Ms Linton at the serving table, while the Friends’ President, Judith Dale and Secretary, Sue Schwartz were at the business table selling raffle tickets and taking memberships. New Friends’ board member, John Thomas, was especially helpful with lifting tables and chairs.