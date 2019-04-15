The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold its annual spring book sale from Thursday, April 18, through Saturday, April 20, in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The event will kick off with a special members-only "preview sale" from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The sale will be open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks. Attendees will also be able to join the Friends of the Library during the sale or pay their annual dues for 2019.
For more information or to help during the sale, call Dorothy at 805-735-3647. Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are encouraged to call the same number.