Friday, Sept. 4

INCIDENT — At 3:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the 100 block of South J Street and an arrest was made.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

