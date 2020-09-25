Friday, Sept. 18

INICIDENT — At 11:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 12:31 p.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:25 p.m., Iria Elston, 60, was arrested in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person, threatening with intent to terrorize, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
