Friday, Nov. 6

INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Bunny Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 11:55 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, was arrested at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 12:12 p.m., Michael Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
