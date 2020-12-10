Friday, Nov. 27

INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
ARREST — At 1:58 a.m., Shantelle Ruiz, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of East Cox Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, and obstruction.
ARREST — At 4:39 a.m., Daquan Funches, 23, was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 2:29 p.m., Raul Torres, 36, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Headquarters, located at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Eric Rochlem, 44, was arrested on a federal ATF warrant in the 1600 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, illegally importing ammunition and possession of firearms or ammunition as a felon.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
