Friday. Nov. 20

INCIDENT — At 9:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 am., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 900 block of East Bush Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Alden Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Fabian Cortez, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; battery; and probation violations.
