INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

INCIDENT — At 3:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of Morro Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Fesler and North Vine streets.

ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Angele Montoya, 26, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 1:24 a.m., Mario Cantu, 31, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Marc Gramespacher, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

