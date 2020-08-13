Friday, July 31

INCIDENT — At 3:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North N Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun located in the area of North H Street and West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Locust Avenue and South T Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
