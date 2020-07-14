Friday, July 3.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 800 block of West Della Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
ARREST — At 5:26 p.m., Dinah Ramirez, 20, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.
* Santa Maria Police received 93 reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
