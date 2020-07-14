Friday, July 3.

Friday, July 3.

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 6:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 800 block of West Della Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Alvin Avenue and North Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 5:26 p.m., Dinah Ramirez, 20, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury.

* Santa Maria Police received 93 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News