Friday, July 10

ARREST — At 8:43 a.m., Terrance Blake, 21, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and warrants.
