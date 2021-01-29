INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a minor traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.