🏈 Friday Football Central: St. Joseph takes on Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs

So, you are the last team standing in your area, you have overcome a three game skid early in the season to win seven straight and you just came off of an upset win on the road in the playoffs.

What is your reward? 

Another bus ride, a tougher opponent, and larger obstacle. But, along with all of that you get a shot at a much bigger upset to play for a section title.

The St. Joseph Knights play at Fresno's San Joaquin Memorial Friday night in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.

The Panthers, last year's Division 3 champion and State finalist, are the No. 2 seed and 10-1 on the year. According to MaxPreps, Memorial is ranked 61st in the state. St. Joseph is ranked No. 144 in the same poll.

"We're super excited to come out and show what our small town can do," St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart said. "We're going to a big school over there and we're going to show them what we've got. The rest of the team is excited for it, we're pumped up."

