INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 15600 block of West Olive Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested in the 600 block alley of North Fifth and Sixth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.