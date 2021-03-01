INCIDENT — At 6:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.
INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East El Nido Court.
ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Hugo Sanchezgarcia, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Concepcion Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety, and released with a citation.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Pedro Juarez, 31, was arrested near the intersection of West Cook and South Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving without a license.