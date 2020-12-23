Friday, Dec. 4

INCIDENT — At 9:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 2300 block of Balboa Court.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!