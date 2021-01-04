You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Dec. 25

Friday, Dec. 25

INCIDENT — At 1:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North H Street, which resulted in the driver being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Clemens Way.

