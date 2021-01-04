You have permission to edit this article.
Friday, Dec. 25

Friday, Dec. 25

INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of South Estriga Court.

ARREST — At 8:26 p.m., David Morales, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Blosser Road and Pershing Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and probation violations.

Santa Maria Police received six calls for fireworks.

