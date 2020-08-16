Friday, August 7

INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of West Harding Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Dejoy Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
