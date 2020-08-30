You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Damask Court.

ARREST — At 6:09 p.m., Miguel Romero Ramos, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News