INCIDENT — At 9:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of Felicia Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
ARREST — At 2:08 p.m., Rosalina Velasquez, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Sunrise Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 6:22 p.m., Fray Olmedo, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of Cabo San Lucas Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence.
ARREST — At 7:51 p.m., Steven Medina, 34, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of College Drive and Hermosa Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:06 p.m., Luis Alvarado, 46, was arrested on a warrant in the 1200 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and battery on a first responder.
ARREST — At 11:26 p.m., Joel Cedeno, 33, was arrested in the 900 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, misdemeanor domestic violence and obstruction.