INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Taft Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 8:19 p.m., Linda Castro, 54, was arrested near the intersection of Entrada Way and Stowell Road and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.