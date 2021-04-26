INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Stowell and South Bradley roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Benny Sanchez, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of East Riddering Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.