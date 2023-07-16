The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The first lecture of the series was held this past Wednesday and featured Jennifer Vineyard, a board-certified Internist, speaking about “Lifestyle Medicine."
Lifestyle medicine focuses on healthy nutrition, exercise/activity, quality sleep, stress management, having purpose and connection, as well as minimizing harmful substances.
Dr. Vineyard practices internal medicine, lifestyle medicine, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) and palliative care at the Lompoc Health – North Third Center.
The second lecture is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, when LVMC lead Registered Dietitian Hayley Esdaile will speak about “Nutrition and Diabetes Management.”
“Diet and diabetes go hand in hand and this class will teach you how to manage your blood sugar while maintaining a diet you enjoy,” Hayley said.
“This lecture will help you understand how different foods affect your blood sugar and the importance of including whole, nutrient-dense foods for your optimal health.”
Hayley currently assists with LVMC’s Bariatric Surgery service. She previously worked as an outpatient and inpatient dietitian, counseling patients on conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and weight loss.