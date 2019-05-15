Four third graders were recently honored by the city of Santa Maria for artwork submitted in the Utilities Department's 10th annual Water Awareness poster contest.
Open to third graders enrolled in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, the contest asked students to compete by creating colorful posters symbolizing Water Awareness Month and showing the importance of water conservation.
There were 200 entries in the contest, water conservation specialist Myra Richie said. Judging criteria included the quality of the artwork and conservation message.
Student winners, their families and teachers were at the May 7 City Council meeting, where they were formally recognized for their efforts and received certificates and trophies.
During the meeting, the following students were honored for their posters:
First place: Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Bonita Elementary School
Second place: Benito Osio, Miller Elementary School
Third place: Jiselle Ambrosi, Miller Elementary School
Honorable mention: Angeline Hernandez Alvarado, Alvin Elementary School