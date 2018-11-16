Fortified Tattoo Company was one of the big winners this month in the fifth annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Fest.
The winners of the yearly competition, which is organized by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, were announced Nov. 8 during a Chamber mixer. A total of 23 businesses participated this year, and more than 300 votes were submitted by community members. Winners were presented with a framed certificate, and the “Best Overall” winner was awarded a statuette.
Fortified Tattoo Company took home three total awards for its “Earl the Farmer” scarecrow, including “Best Overall” and “Scariest” in the Judge’s Choice results, which were determined by a panel of judges who viewed the scarecrows in person, as well as the “Scariest” prize in the popular vote from community members who submitted ballots online and at various sites.
The complete list of Judge’s Choice winners:
- Best Overall – Fortified Tattoo Company;
- Scariest – Fortified Tattoo Company;
- Funniest – First American Title;
- Most Original – the UPS Store; and
- Best Business Theme – Longoria Wines.
The complete list of Popular Vote winners:
- Scariest – Fortified Tattoo Company;
- Funniest – La Purisima Concepcion School;
- Most Original – VTC Enterprises; and
- Best Business Theme – Fountain Square of Lompoc.
For more information on the contest, contact the Lompoc Chamber at 805-736-4567.