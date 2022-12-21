Santa Ynez football players Daulton Beard, Isaac Moran and Nolan Oslin earned First Team All-Mountain League honors this year.
Beard, a junior, is a First Team wide receiver. Moran, a senior, is a First Team linebacker on defense and Oslin, another senior, is a First Team defensive back.
St. Joseph senior quarterback Darian Mensah was a real life nightmare for opposing Mountain League pass defenses in 2022.
Mensah threw for 2,256 yards, tossing 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He hurt defenses with short, medium and long range passes as the Knights rolled up an average of more than 43 points a game in a 7-0 league campaign to win their fourth Mountain League title, and third outright, in four years under fourth-year coach Pepe Villasenor.
St. Joseph's senior quarterback, who also ran for 392 yards and eight touchdowns along with what he racked up passing, is the Mountain League football MVP. The Knights finished 10-4 overall and lost 49-13 at eventual sectional and state champion Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.
The Mountain League MVP on offense is Lompoc senior quarterback Cavin Ross. Ross broke Dos Pueblos graduate Shane Lopes' Santa Barbara County career passing record during the 2022 regular season.
Ross threw for 2,924 yards, with a whopping 39 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions in 2022. Lompoc lost at Bakersfield Frontier in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
The Mountain League MVP on defense is Mission Prep senior outside linebacker Mario Luera. Luera made 63 solo tackles and was in on 70 more this season for a Royals team that finished second in the Mountain League.
Paso Robles senior Leo Kemp is the Mountain League All-Purpose Player of the Year. Kemp ran for 1,481 yards and 16 touchdowns and averaged 159 all-purpose yards a game for the Bearcats.
The linemen on the First Team Mountain League offense are Makai Sat of St. Joseph, RJ Esmon of Mission Prep, Randy Dye of Paso Robles, Adam White of Arroyo Grande and Kaiden White of Lompoc. All except Kaiden White are seniors. Kaiden White is a junior.
The First Team quarterback is Mission Prep senior Colby White. White passed for 2,037 yards, with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, this past season.
The wide receivers are Beard of Santa Ynez and Collin Fasse of St. Joseph. Beard was among the state leaders in receptions yardage with 115.6 a game. Beard caught 12 touchdown passes. Fasse set a St. Joseph single season record for touchdown catches with 19.
St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas ran for 1,365 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is a First Team running back. Mission Prep junior Drew Harrigan is the First Team running back. Harrigan ran for 1,324 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Mission Prep senior Jamar Howard is the First Team wide receiver/running back. Howard was his team's top receiver, with 36 catches for 863 yards and 11 touchdowns. The First Team wide receiver is Lompoc senior Rudy Elizondo. Elizondo caught 54 passes for 867 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The First Team kicker is Arroyo Grande junior Josue Lopez Ramirez. Lopez Ramirez was 41-for-43 on PAT kicks and four-for-10 on field goal tries. Twenty-four of his 57 kickoffs went for touchbacks.
The linemen on the First Team defense are Nipomo senior Gabe Evans, Arroyo Grande senior Josh Brock, Mission Prep junior Kyle Hawk and Paso Robles senior Ben Limpin.
The linebackers are seniors Tanner Wood of St. Joseph, Brian Monighetti of Righetti, Moran of Santa Ynez and David Luera of Mission Prep. The defensive backs are Lompoc junior Nelson Maldonado, St. Joseph senior Oscar Magallon, Arroyo Grande junior Brandon Butler and Oslin. The punter is Paso Robles senior Derek Tidwell.
The linemen on the Second Team offense are St. Joseph senior Erwin Taomi, Nipomo junior Joe Castenada, Righetti senior Matthew Graack, Santa Ynez senior Nick Crandall and Mission Prep junior Gabe Rodriguez.
The quarterback is Santa Ynez senior Luke Gildred. The wide receivers are Righetti senior Isaiah Abrigo and Arroyo Grande senior Damian Santos. The running back is Arroyo Grande junior Junior Herlihy.
Mission Prep senior Tyler Garrett is the Second Team wide receiver/running back. Paso Robles junior Connor Bowman is the Second Team running back/fullback, and Arroyo Grande freshman Caleb Clark is the Second Team tight end/fullback.
The linemen on the Second Team defense include seniors Ronny Hensic of Righetti, Oscar Lazos of Lompoc and Isaiah Castro of Santa Ynez, along with Mission Prep junior Isaac Townsend. The linebackers are seniors Tristan Moser of Arroyo Grande and Gabe Sanchez of Nipomo, along with juniors Michael Manzo of Lompoc and Conner Lopez of Mission Prep.
The Second Team defensive backs are seniors Cali Rodriguez of Righetti, Trevor Lambeth of Paso Robles, Lukas Szalonek of Arroyo Grande and Cole Tanner of Mission Prep. The punter is Paso Robles senior Jordan Orcutt.
Santa Ynez senior tight end Aidan Scott, Lompoc senior lineman Jacob Escobedo, Righetti senior running back Richard Cardenas, St. Joseph junior lineman Jorge Hernandez, Nipomo senior lineman Ivan Castillo and Arroyo Grande senior wide receiver Bret Pinkerton all earned Mountain League Honorable Mention on offense.
Santa Ynez senior linebacker Kaleb Neary, Lompoc junior defensive back Ivan Villalobos, Righetti senior outside linebacker Jessiah Lawshea, St. Joseph junior linebacker Mark Pullman, Nipomo senior lineman Austin Musick and Arroyo Grande senior defensive back Koa Kopcho earned league Honorable Mention on defense.