Change is coming in 2020.
Starting with the next football season, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will no longer share the same league in football.
During a voting session Thursday in Carpinteria, officials from the Channel and Pacific View leagues determined the league realignment for the next football season, landing on an alignment of two six-team leagues, Lompoc High athletic director Claudia Terrones confirmed in an email.
The changes are drastic.
Lompoc will join three Oxnard schools in the revamped Channel League: Rio Mesa, Pacifica and Oxnard. Those four schools will be joined by the Santa Barbara city programs, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara.
The revamped Pacific View League will consist of former Channel League teams Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and San Marcos joining former Pac View teams Buena, Ventura and Oxnard Channel Islands.
This story will be updated.