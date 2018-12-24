The Lompoc Catholic Charities Food Pantry is asking for donations this holiday season.
This year, the Food Pantry has a Silent Angel partner who will match dollar for dollar any donation, according to the organization. The Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible.
The Food Pantry helps those in need in Lompoc, as well as in Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. The pantry offers a range of human services, including food for some 200 clients a day, as well as assistance with utilities and home repairs for qualified clients.
The public is invited to visit the Lompoc Food Pantry at 325 North Second St.