Applications to run for 2020 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and online at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com. Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not currently be pregnant, have never been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Air Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.

For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

