Applications to run for 2020 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and online at
www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com. Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not currently be pregnant, have never been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Air Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.
For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Photos: Emily Rich named 2019 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen
Emily Rich8.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich, right, receives her crown from 2018 Queen Kaitlyn Chui during the Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Jack Owen Jr. Contributor
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich poses with her court Nicole Miyamoto, first runner up, left, and Kailey McNamee, second runner up, during the Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Carmen Villalpondo3.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Isabella Nipper5.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Emily Rich18.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Nicole Miyamoto3.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Dezarae Hardeman3.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Brooklyn Gregory1.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Emily Rich3.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Brooklyn Gregory3.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Dezarae Hardman5.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Queen Emily Rich
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich, left, receives her crown from 2018 Queen Kaitlyn Chui during this year's Coronation Ball, held Saturday night at the Lompoc Elks Lodge. At right is first runner-up Nicole Miyamoto. Behind Rich is second runner-up Kailey McNamee.
Emily Rich10.jpg
Emily Rich is named 2019 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen during the Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Emily Rich16.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich, right, receives her crown from 2018 Queen Kaitlyn Chui during the Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Hannah Louise Kiblinger1.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Isabella Nipper2.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Isabella Nipper4.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Nicole Miyamoto2.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
JLO_0069.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Tess McIntyre5.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Tess McIntyre4.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Naomi Ledesma1.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Miss Congeniality1.jpg
Nicole Miyamoto, right, is named Miss Congeniality during the Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Kailey McNamee5.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Kailey McNamee4.jpg
Kailey McNamee is named 2nd runner up at the Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Emily Rich6.jpg
Emily Rich is named 2019 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen during the Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Queen 1st 2nd Runner Up1.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich poses with her court Nicole Miyamoto, first runner up, left, and Kailey McNamee, second runner up, during the Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Queen and Court1.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Queen and Court2.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Coronation Ball on Saturday at the Elks Club in Lompoc.
Photos: The Lompoc Flower Festival had a little bit of everything last year, including wrestling from Planet Lucha Wrestling
063019 Festival Wrestling 11.jpg
Lucha wrestlers Alexander G. Bernard, The Superior Man, left, and James C. From the 1920's collide in the ring during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 10.jpg
Lucha wrestler James C. From the 1920's throws Alexander G. Bernard, The Superior Man to the mat during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 01.jpg
Lucha wrestler Alexander G. Bernard, The Superior Man, left, gets hit with a solid kick from James C. From the 1920's during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 02.jpg
Both Lucha wrestlers, The Shade, left, and Funny Bones go flying during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 03.jpg
Lucha wrestler The Shade makes a dramatic entrance into the ring during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 04.jpg
Lucha wrestler Funny Bones makes his entrance into the ring area during Planet Lucha wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival on Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 05.jpg
Lucha wrestler Funny Bones holds The Shade's leg to keep it off his neck during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 06.jpg
Lucha wrestler Funny Bones, left, lands a kick on The Shade during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 07.jpg
Making his entrance to the sound of boos, Alexander G. Bernard, The Superior Man, enter the ring area during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 08.jpg
Avid fan Stephan Betts, of Orcutt boos a wrestler during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 09.jpg
Fans listen as Alexander G. Bernard, The Superior Man taunts the crowd during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 12.jpg
The crowd reacts to a decision in the ring during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 13.jpg
Sunami, from Shell Beach, greets the crowd during Planet Lucha wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival on Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 14.jpg
Diablo Azteca, left, and Sunami, right, prepare to do battle as referee Ethan Sheppard, center, of Paso Robles looks on during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 15.jpg
Diablo Azteca, standing, and Sunami, kneeling, bring their battle outside the ring during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 16.jpg
Lucha wrestler Sunami reaches for help as Diablo Azteca attacks his legs during Planet Lucha wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival on Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 17.jpg
Lucha wrestler Deadpool, right, lands a kick into the back of Diablo Azteca during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 18.jpg
Lucha wrestler Master Eriks greets the crowd as he enters the ring area during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 19.jpg
Lucha wrestler Master Eriks, left, kicks at his opponent Vintage Dragon, right, during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 20.jpg
Lucha wrestler Vintage Dragon, standing, celebrates his win over Master Eriks during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 21.jpg
Wrestler Master Eriks goes end over end after being flipped by Vintage Dragon during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 22.jpg
Lompoc native Sledge (Brian Campbell) is held back by fellow wrestlers after a brawl breaks out in the ring during Planet Lucha wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival on Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 24.jpg
Lucha wrestler The Shade makes a dramatic entrance to the ring during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
063019 Festival Wrestling 25.jpg
Justin Knocx, left, and his son Vetch Knoxx, 6, of Lompoc watch the action in the ring during Planet Lucha Wrestling at the Lompoc Flower Festival Sunday.
Flower Festival parade brings celebration to Lompoc streets
Lompoc's Flower Festival extended well beyond Ryon Park on Saturday morning as the event's annual parade made its way through some of the city's busiest roadways.
Sledge, a Lompoc native who wrestles for Planet Lucha Central California Professional Wrestling, greets spectator Mason Armenta, 5, on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
Thousands of community members lined portions of North H Street and West Ocean Avenue to watch the festive parade, which included dance teams, musical performances and floats, including one with 2019 Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich and her court.
The Queen float travels on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
An awards ceremony was held afterward back at Ryon Park, which is the home base for the Flower Festival.
The 67th edition of the Lompoc Flower Festival will continue through Sunday evening with live entertainment, a carnival and food and vendor booths at Ryon Park. The five-day event, which is themed "Summertime Fun & Friends," began Wednesday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 09.jpg
Elroy T. Elk, the Elks' mascot to promote drug awareness, rides in the Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274 float in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 04.jpg
Sledge, a Lompoc native who wrestles for Planet Lucha Central California Professional Wrestling, greets spectator Mason Armenta, 5, on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 05.jpg
Samantha Garcia walks on her hands with the Gymnatics North entry on North H Street in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 06.jpg
The Queen float travels on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 07.jpg
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne pedals on West Ocean Avenue in the Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 08.jpg
Pirates from the North Star Penguins march on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 10.jpg
James Monroe High School Marching Band performs in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 11.jpg
Compton Sounders perform in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 12.jpg
Lompoc High School Marching Band in the Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 01.jpg
Performers from Garcia Dance Studio dance to "Hot Hot Hot," on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 02.jpg
Riders in the Lompoc Antique Auto Club entry drive on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 03.jpg
Riders on the Amreican Legion Post 211 float wave on North H Street during the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
Len Wood, Staff
062919 Flower Festival parade 13.jpg
Lompoc High School Marching Band in the Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 14.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich, top, waves with some members of her court from left, Isabella Nipper, Hannah Kiblinger and Kailey McNamee during the parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 15.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 16.jpg
Lompoc Antique Auto Club entry in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 17.jpg
Lompoc Antique Auto Club entry in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 18.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 19.jpg
Comprehensive Care Center’s Flower Festival Queen Mary Silva Cabral and and King John Forbes wave from a car in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 20.jpg
Hancock College entry rides in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 21.jpg
Lompoc Council Member Jim Mosby rides in the Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 22.jpg
The Alley Project Dance Studio performs in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 23.jpg
Catholic Charities rides in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 24.jpg
Lompoc Council Member Dirk Starbuck in the Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 25.jpg
Skippy Dee Klown tries to get a spectator to make a basket in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 26.jpg
Rios de Agua Viva plays in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 27.jpg
Smokey Bear rides with the Vandenberg Hot Shots in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 28.jpg
Kaitlyn Chui, 2018 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen, rides in the parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 29.jpg
Ximena Oseguera does the splits with the Gymnatics North entry on North H Street in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 30.jpg
Performers from Garcia Dance Studio dance on North H Street in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 31.jpg
Performers from Garcia Dance Studio dance to "Hot Hot Hot," on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 32.jpg
Pirates from the North Star Penguins march on West Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 33.jpg
Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274 Float turns the corner in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 34.jpg
Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274 Float turns the corner in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 35.jpg
Lompoc High cheerleaders ride on top of a city fire truck in the Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 36.jpg
Don Ramirez on the Lompoc Veterans and Associates Council float in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 37.jpg
A drummer from the San Bernardino Pacesetters gets some attention during the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 38.jpg
Los Angeles Fifes and Drums marches North H Street in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 39.jpg
Lompoc Chelsea soccer club lets a fan try to score a goal during Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 40.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 41.jpg
Brandon Clark, dressed as Uncle Sam on stilts, attracts a crowd visiting from a church in Sunland, at the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 42.jpg
The cymbal carrier with Charros " Los Tequileros de Jalisco" does his job in the Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 43.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 44.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 45.jpg
Lompoc Flower Festival parade on Saturday.
062919 Flower Festival parade 46.jpg
Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani waves to the crowd from an armored vehicle in the Flower Festival on Saturday.
Queen's float covered with blooms for Flower Festival parade
Dana Huff finishes adding flowers to the queen's float Friday afternoon at the
Lompoc Valley Festival Association office as it's prepared for Saturday's Lompoc Flower Festival parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of North H Street and College Avenue and make its way to Ryon Park.
Lompoc’s Flower Festival, the city's largest annual community celebration, returned in full force Wednesday as the 67th edition once again to…
Flower Festival back in full force at Lompoc's Ryon Park
Lompoc’s largest annual community celebration returned in full force Wednesday as the 67th Flower Festival once again took over Ryon Park.
The five-day event, which will continue each day through Sunday, kicked off late in the morning with the start of sales at various vendors, the opening of the carnival and the beginning of live entertainment on the park’s main stage.
This year’s festival is themed “Summertime Fun & Friends.” A wide range of entertainment is
scheduled for the duration of the event, including live music, food booths, arts and crafts vendors and a carnival presented by Paul Maurer Shows.
This year will also see the return of a flower show, as well as a pair of pro wrestling shows.
The park will open at 11 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission will be free for everyone before 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday and free for kids 12 and younger at all times. Otherwise, tickets to enter Ryon Park are $5 per person.
The event will also
include a parade that will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of North H Street and College Avenue and make its way to Ryon Park.
Photos: Lompoc Flower Festival 2019 Parade
Photos: Food at the Lompoc Flower Festival
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 01.jpg
Funnel cakes are on the menu in the Top 3 Vandenberg Air Force Base food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 15.jpg
Samantha Garza, 11, tries a shave ice at Hanohano Shave Ice on Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 02.jpg
Churros are on the menu at the Blackhawk Booster Club food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 03.jpg
French bread pizza is on the menu in the New Hope Christian Church's food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 04.jpg
Jambalaya is on the menu at the AYSO food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 05.jpg
Taquitos are on the menu at the El Conciio De Lompoc food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 06.jpg
Pupusas are on the menu at the Iglesia Bautista Familia De Dios food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 07.jpg
Tri-tip sandwiches are on the menu at the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 08.jpg
Asada tacos are on the menu at the Gringos Tacos food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 09.jpg
Strawberry shortcake is on the menu at the Cornerstone Ministries food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 10.jpg
Lumpia and pansit noodles are available in the Lompoc Filipino-American Club food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 11.jpg
Cinnamon glazed almonds are available at Totally Nutz food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 12.jpg
Strawberry banana smoothies are on the menu at Fruit Fritz food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 13.jpg
Salted soft pretzels are on the menu at the Fresh Pretzels food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 14.jpg
Brian Morrison tries a strawberry banana smoothie at the Fruit Fritz food booth in Ryon Park at the Lompoc Flower Festival.
062819 Food at the Flower Festival 16.jpg
Hanohano Shave Ice customers line up on Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.
Photos: Lompoc's Flower Festival draws thrill seekers to carnival
062819 Lompoc Flower Festival 01.jpg
Ava Mrozowski, 3, rides the carousel with her mother Lauren, on Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
062819 Lompoc Flower Festival 04.jpg
Buggy riders fly on Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
062819 Lompoc Flower Festival 03.jpg
RockStar riders move sideways on Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
062819 Lompoc Flower Festival 02.jpg
Bungee jumpers fly on Friday afternoon at the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park.
Len Wood, Staff
062819 Flower Fest parade prep.jpg
Dana Huff finishes off adding flowers to the Queen's float for Saturday's Lompoc Flower Festival parade.
Photos: Lompoc Flower Festival kicks off with music, dancing, food and rides
062619 Flower Festival 04.jpg
Bumper car drivers slam into each other during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 12.jpg
Garcia Dance Studio performers dance during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 05.jpg
Super Shot riders fall during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 06.jpg
Customers enter Ryon Park during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 07.jpg
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne speaks in front of Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich and her Court during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 08.jpg
Spectators watch muscians during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 09.jpg
Heavy metal rock band Dogvane plays during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 10.jpg
Brianna Martin, Eva Scoyos and Delanie Valencia check out the carnival during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 11.jpg
Rockin' Tub riders spin during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 13.jpg
People line up for ice cream cones during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 03.jpg
Garcia Dance Studio performers dance during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
062619 Flower Festival 01.jpg
Cameron Terry and Marlee Ybarra dance to rock band Dogvane during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
062619 Flower Festival 02.jpg
Aliyah and Arianna Espinoza eat cotton candy during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
Len Wood, Staff
062619 Flower Festival 14.jpg
Prizes wait for winners of High Striker hammer and bell game during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 15.jpg
Items for sale in the vendor area are displayed during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 16.jpg
Birdhouses are for sale in the arts and crafts vendor area during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 17.jpg
Carnival riders go up during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 18.jpg
From left, Christina Schriver, Mia Campitelli and Cameron Terry dance to rock band Dogvane during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 19.jpg
Queen Emily Rich talks with a guest during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
062619 Flower Festival 20.jpg
Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich and her Court are introduced during the opening of the Lompoc Flower Festival in Ryon Park on Wednesday.
