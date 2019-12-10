The First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St., is inviting community members to attend its "Blue Christmas" worship service, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the church's sanctuary.
The name of the service comes from the season that is supposed to be filled with joy but can often be difficult for those experiencing loss. Attendees are encouraged to invite someone struggling with grief or hardship to come with them. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 805-736-1271 or visit lompocumc.org.