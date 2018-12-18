The First United Methodist Church of Lompoc is inviting the community to attend its “Longest Night" service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at 925 North F St.
The name of the service refers to Dec. 21 being the longest night of the year, with the most hours of darkness at the winter solstice.
The service aims to remind attendees who may be going through personal struggles that the first Christmas was also difficult and that the light of Christ “shines in the darkness,” according to the church.
For more information, call 805-736-1271 or visit www.lompocumc.org. Child care for young children will be available during the service.