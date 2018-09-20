Pianist Torsten Juul-Borre will be the featured performer in a free piano concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Lompoc First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
Torsten, who lives in Templeton, was born in Minnesota to Danish immigrants. His family moved to California in the early 1960s and he attended the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara. At the age of 17, he was accepted at the Royal Danish Music Conservatory in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Torsten is scheduled to play selections by Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Liszt.