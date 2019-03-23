First-ever Cabrillo boys volleyball alumni game coming
The Cabrillo Boys' Volleyball program, currently in it's fourth season as a CIF Sport, is seeking alumni players to participate in the first-ever "Varsity against Alumni match." The match will be held at CHS on April 3 at 6 p.m. All volleyball alumni from the program are encouraged to come on out and play. For more information, contact Dan Troup at the CHS Athletics Office (805) 742-2905, or Aaron Batula at (805) 286-8775.
Cali Cougars girls and boys basketball tryouts
The Cali Cougars travel basketball team will hold its team tryouts on Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.
All junior high and high school girls and boys are invited to try out for the local AAU certified travel basketball team.
For questions or more information, call Coach Mike Bloodworth at (805) 314-2788.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The cost is $450 for all foursomes who pre-pay by March 30.
The registration deadline without the discount is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
First, second and third place teams will be presented with awards along with prizes going for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and men’s and women’s long drive winners.
There will also be an auction, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Door prize packets include two mulligans and 40 door prize tickets and can be pre-purchased for $40.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).