As read from Alicia Landon's book, The Worm Queen 'Memoirs of Santa Ynez Valley': Chapter 25, page 100-102.
Everyone was interested in the worm farm, and there were many visitors. One of them, a cattleman who heard I had worms, remarked that he had a very good medicine for that condition! An author who had written two books about the valley came to see the worms and wrote a long article about me and the worm farm for the local paper. The title of the article was "The Worm Queen of the Santa Ynez Valley." From then on I was known as such. I could not help but wonder what my ancestors would think of me. The earl who ruled the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of Northumbria and the knights and earls from my father's family farther south in England would have been astounded that 400 years later one of their descendants was a queen. But what a queen! One who ruled worms!
It was a wet winter, and the worms kept crawling out of their bins. Some directions said to cover the compost with burlap, which was a dumb idea because the worms crawled into the burlap and there was no way to get them out. The first bin was divided, but there were not many big worms. A contract had been signed when the worms were bought that the company would buy back what Charlie and I raised, but the worms had to be two inches long. We measured a number of worms until we knew what a two-inch worm looked like, then packed them in boxes provided by the farm. They were mailed and finally a check arrived; the first worms had been sold!
The new business had been started, and we felt there should be a sign that a bait farm existed in Los Olivos. Charlie was clever at drawing, so he drew a cute worm wearing a straw hat and carrying a fishing pole. I painted a large yellow sign announcing it was the L and S Bait Farm, naming it after the first letter of each of our names. I painted the worm in red. The sign was hung near the road at the edge of the property and attracted a lot of attention.
...Everyone had a different idea of how to raise earthworms. It seemed to be trial and error. Mostly error. Charlie and I found a lot of little white worms in the beds, which we thought were baby worms, but they turned out to be what are called enchitas. They do no harm to the worms, but do consume the food. First we were told the beds were too wet and oyster shell should be put on; then that they were too dry. Every week the beds had to be turned with a pitchfork so that the compost would remain fluffy and the worms would have plenty of oxygen.
...There were a great number of worm growers with one to 50 bins in the vicinity of Santa Barbara and farther north.