Update - Santa Barbara County fire crews were able to extinguish a structure fire in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue in Santa Ynez Wednesday afternoon.
According to Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, no one was injured during the incident and crews were able to contain the fire to an office on the back side of the house.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Highland Road in Santa Ynez.
According to emergency scanner traffic, smoke can be seen coming from a house in the area but there has been no information released on the severity of the fire.
