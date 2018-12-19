Perhaps next of kin to the "Elf On the Shelf" is Danish Christmas Elf "Jule Nisse" (pronounced Yule Nee-suh), standing at 16 inches tall with a long white beard and wearing a conical cap. Twelve different Nisse are hidden in locations around Solvang throughout the month of December until Jan. 6.
Kids of all ages are invited to explore Solvang while trying to find all dozen elves during the festive Holiday scavenger hunt sponsored by SolvangUSA.
To participate, pick-up a free “Nisse Adventure” map between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily, at the Solvang Visitors Center located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive. The map provides clues for finding the mischievous elf-like Danish figures. Take a picture of all 12 Jule Nisse on a smart phone or camera then return to the Visitors Center to prove you’ve discovered their hiding places and receive a prize.
This is a fun, free and self-guided activity that families can do at their own pace. For more information, email info@solvangusa.com or 805-688-6144. Visit www.solvangusa.com/events/nisse-adventure/ for more details.