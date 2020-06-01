Final changes to Air Force song announced

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- All stanzas of the Air Force song have been updated to better capture and represent the valor and heritage of the 73-year-old service while also recognizing the diversity and contributions of today’s Total Force regardless of gender.

The announcement by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein, completes a two-step process in which male-only references were revised to capture the distinguished service, the high standards, and central role that women play in every facet of the modern United States Air Force.

The first step focused on changing the song’s third verse, which also serves as the official song of the United States Air Force Academy. Goldfein unveiled those new lyrics in March and suggested that additional changes to remove the remaining male-only references would be made at a later date and after further review.

The updated lyrics include subtle but important changes that more accurately illustrate the role women have played for decades.

“These new lyrics speak more accurately to all we do, all that we are and all that we strive to be as a profession of arms,” Goldfein said. “They add proper respect and recognition to everyone who serves and who has served.”